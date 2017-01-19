Pound Advances Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The pound rose to an 8-day high of 141.43 against the yen, from an early low of 140.37.

Against the U.S. dollar, the franc and the euro. the pound edged up to 1.2335, 1.2396 and 0.8645 from early lows of 1.2253, 1.2340 and 0.8679, respectively.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 145.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the greenback, 1.26 against the franc and 0.84 against the euro.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM