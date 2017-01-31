Potlatch Corp. Reveals 311% Gain In Q4 Earnings
31.01.17 13:04
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $14.4 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $3.5 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 112726.1% to $155.7 billion. This was up from $138.0 million last year.
Potlatch Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $14.4 Mln. vs. $3.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 311.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 288.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $155.7 Bln vs. $138.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 112726.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,805 €
|36,955 €
|-0,15 €
|-0,41%
|31.01./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7376301039
|A0JDAK
|40,78 €
|22,68 €