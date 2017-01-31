Erweiterte Funktionen



Potlatch Corp. Reveals 311% Gain In Q4 Earnings




31.01.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $14.4 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $3.5 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 112726.1% to $155.7 billion. This was up from $138.0 million last year.


Potlatch Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $14.4 Mln. vs. $3.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 311.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 288.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $155.7 Bln vs. $138.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 112726.1%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,805 € 36,955 € -0,15 € -0,41% 31.01./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7376301039 A0JDAK 40,78 € 22,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 36,805 € -0,41%  08:08
Nasdaq 39,75 $ -0,63%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
