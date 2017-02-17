Erweiterte Funktionen
Portugal's Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In January
17.02.17 13:16
dpa-AFX
LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated in January, Statistics Portugal reported Friday.
Producer prices advanced 3 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 1.4 percent increase seen in December.
Excluding energy, producer prices remained flat following a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4 percent in contrast to a 0.2 percent drop in the same month of 2016.
