Portugal's Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In January




17.02.17 13:16
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated in January, Statistics Portugal reported Friday.


Producer prices advanced 3 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 1.4 percent increase seen in December.


Excluding energy, producer prices remained flat following a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month.


On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4 percent in contrast to a 0.2 percent drop in the same month of 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



