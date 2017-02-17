Portugal's Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In January

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated in January, Statistics Portugal reported Friday.





Producer prices advanced 3 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 1.4 percent increase seen in December.

Excluding energy, producer prices remained flat following a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4 percent in contrast to a 0.2 percent drop in the same month of 2016.

