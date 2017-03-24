Erweiterte Funktionen


Portugal's Budget Deficit Narrows In 2016




24.03.17
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's budget deficit narrowed in 2016, according to the data published by Statistics Portugal on Friday.


The budget deficit halved to 2.1 percent of gross domestic product from 4.4 percent in 2015. This was also below the 3 percent ceiling.


The deficit is forecast to narrow further in 2017, to 1.6 percent of GDP.


