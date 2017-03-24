Portugal's Budget Deficit Narrows In 2016

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's budget deficit narrowed in 2016, according to the data published by Statistics Portugal on Friday.





The budget deficit halved to 2.1 percent of gross domestic product from 4.4 percent in 2015. This was also below the 3 percent ceiling.

The deficit is forecast to narrow further in 2017, to 1.6 percent of GDP.

