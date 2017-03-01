Erweiterte Funktionen


Portugal Q4 Annual Growth Revised Up




01.03.17 13:03
LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economy grew at a slightly faster annual pace than estimated earlier in the fourth quarter of 2016, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.


Gross domestic product rose 2 percent year-on-year in the three months to December, which was slightly faster than the 1.9 percent growth estimated initially. In the third quarter, the economy expanded 1.7 percent.


The quarter-on-quarter growth figure was left unrevised at 0.6 percent. In the third quarter, growth was 0.9 percent.


The full year 2016 growth figure was also unchanged at 1.4 percent versus 1.6 percent in 2015.


