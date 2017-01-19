Portugal Producer Prices Climb In December

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices increased at the end of the year, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Thursday.





The producer price index rose 1.7 percent year-over-year in December, after remaining flat in the previous month.

Excluding the energy grouping, the PPI showed no variations in December from a year ago. This was followed by a 0.5 percent decrease in November. At the same time, energy prices alone surged 9.3 percent.

Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 1.0 percent from November, when it rose by 0.1 percent.

The annual change rate of the total index was -2.8 percent in 2016 versus -2.4 percent in 2015.

