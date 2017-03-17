Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Portugal Producer Price Inflation Accelerates Further




17.03.17 12:35
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices rose for a third straight month and the pace of increase accelerated further, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE showed Friday.


Industrial producer prices climbed 4 percent year-on-year following 3.7 percent increase in January. Prices rose 1.5 percent in December after a long series of declines.


Excluding energy, producer price inflation accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.2 percent in January.


Compared to the previous month, producer prices decreased 0.8 percent in February, which was the first decline since April 2016. In January, prices rose 2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % 0,20 % +11,76% 16.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...