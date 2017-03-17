Portugal Producer Price Inflation Accelerates Further

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices rose for a third straight month and the pace of increase accelerated further, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE showed Friday.





Industrial producer prices climbed 4 percent year-on-year following 3.7 percent increase in January. Prices rose 1.5 percent in December after a long series of declines.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.2 percent in January.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices decreased 0.8 percent in February, which was the first decline since April 2016. In January, prices rose 2 percent.

