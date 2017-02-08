Erweiterte Funktionen


Portugal Jobless Rate Remains Stable In Q4




08.02.17 12:32
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.


The Jobless rate came in at 10.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the same rate as in the third quarter.


In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 12.2 percent.


The number of unemployed people declined o 543,200 in the December quarter from 549,500 in the preceding quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 633,900.


At the same time, the employment rate dropped to 52.4 percent from 52.6 percent in the previous quarter.


In terms of annual average, the unemployment rate was 11.1 percent in 2016, the agency reported.


