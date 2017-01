Portugal Jobless Rate Falls In December

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate dropped in December, provisional data published by Statistics Portugal revealed Monday.





The jobless rate came in at 10.2 percent in December versus 10.5 percent in November.

Likewise, the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, declined to 26.4 percent in December from 27.2 percent in November.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate was 10.4 percent, down by 0.2 percentage point from November.

