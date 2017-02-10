Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Portugal Inflation Accelerates In January On Fuel Prices




10.02.17 13:09
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal inflation accelerated in January mainly due to higher fuel prices, while core inflation held steady, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.


The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year following 0.9 percent increase in December. Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, was 0.5 percent, unchanged from the previous month.


The energy component of the CPI rose 7.4 percent annually versus 4 percent in December.


On a month-on-month basis, the CPI declined 0.6 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in December.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.3 percent annually after a 0.9 percent increase in December. Compared to the previous month, the HICP declined 0.7 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % 0,20 % +11,76% 27.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...