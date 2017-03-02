Portugal Industrial Output Rises For Third Month; Retail Sales Growth Slows

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.03.17 12:41
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production increased for the third successive month in January, while retail sales growth eased, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Thursday.


Industrial production climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in January, well below the 4.4 percent gain in the previous month.


Manufacturing production grew 0.8 percent annually in January, after a 1.0 percent rise in December.


On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent from December, when it rose by 0.6 percent.


In an another report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth eased to 2.0 percent in January from 4.0 percent in the preceding month.


Month-on-month, retail sales went up 2.7 percent at the start of the year, reversing a 2.5 percent decline in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



