Portugal Industrial Output Recovers; Retail Sales Growth Improves

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production recovered and retail sales grew at a faster pace in November, data from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.





Industrial production grew 1.6 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in October.

On the other hand, manufacturing output logged an annual fall of 0.7 percent after easing 3 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, industrial production slid 0.8 percent in contrast to October's 1.4 percent increase. Meanwhile, manufacturing gained 1.3 percent.

In an another report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth accelerated to 4.3 percent on a yearly basis from 3.9 percent in October.

However, retail sales fell 1.3 percent from October, when sales grew 1.7 percent.

