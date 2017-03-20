Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GFK":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Portugal Current Account Deficit Narrows In January




20.03.17 13:15
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's current account deficit narrowed In January from a year ago, figures from Portugal Central Bank showed Monday.


The current account deficit fell notably to EUR 42 million in January from EUR 281 million in the corresponding month last year.


However, the deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 818 million in January from EUR 583 million last year. In contrast, the services trade surplus grew from EUR 551 million to EUR 614 million.


The capital account surplus came in at EUR 97 million in January, up from EUR 77 million in the same month of 2016. The financial account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 496 million from a deficit of EUR 293 million.


These developments in the financial account were mainly due to a rise in deposits of resident banks abroad and net investment of the central bank in long-term debt issued by supranational entities, the bank said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,50 € 51,47 € -1,97 € -3,83% 20.03./14:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005875306 587530 52,24 € 26,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,356 € -4,07%  14:08
Düsseldorf 49,795 € +2,10%  08:18
Hamburg 49,80 € +2,10%  08:09
Hannover 49,80 € +2,10%  08:10
München 49,68 € +0,93%  13:21
Stuttgart 49,56 € -1,43%  13:30
Xetra 49,50 € -3,83%  14:06
Frankfurt 49,458 € -4,15%  13:48
Berlin 49,59 € -4,74%  13:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
41 GFK (587530): Ziel Euro 30 30.12.16
23 Der Elektroden- Blitz 17.03.06
18 Die TRENDaktie am dt. Markt . 02.05.04
6 Zweite Reihe, aber erste Wahl 17.02.04
2 blaubärkonjunkturbarometer sche. 27.05.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...