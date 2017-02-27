Erweiterte Funktionen


Portugal Consumer Confidence Highest Since March 2000




27.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence strengthened further in February to the strongest level in almost seventeen years, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.


The consumer confidence index climbed to -4.0 in February from -4.6 in the previous month.


Moreover, this was the highest reading since March 2000, when it marked -3.6.


Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year improved in February. The corresponding index rose to 1.9 from 1.1 in January.


At the same time, the index measuring general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months dropped to 2.7 from 2.9.


Data also revealed that the economic climate indicator increased to 1.3 in February from 1.2 in the preceding month.


Among components, confidence improved in construction and public works, trade and services, while morale stabilized in manufacturing industry.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:49 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Skyharbour Resources Ltd.: Skyh [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
Portugal Consumer Confidence Highest Since M [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
European Stocks Mixed In Mid-day Trading
12:48 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone Economic Confidence Strongest Since [...]
12:44 , dpa-AFX
Rathbones : Form 8.3 - [Booker Group Plc]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...