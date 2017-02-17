Erweiterte Funktionen



Portland General Electric Company Q4 Earnings Rise 20%




17.02.17 11:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $61 million, or $0.68 per share. This was higher than $51 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $524 million. This was up from $499 million last year.


Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $61 Mln. vs. $51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $524 Mln vs. $499 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.35


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,144 € 40,144 € -   € 0,00% 17.02./12:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7365088472 A0JK32 42,99 € 33,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 43,23 $ +0,46%  16.02.17
Frankfurt 40,144 € 0,00%  16.02.17
  = Realtime
