15 MARCH 2017

NORTHERN INVESTORS COMPANY PLC

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Northern Investors Company PLC ("Northern Investors") announces the sale of its investment in Cawood Scientific ("Cawood"), the UK's largest independent provider of analytical laboratory testing services for land-based industries, through a secondary management buy-out transaction supported by funds advised by Inflexion Private Equity.





Northern Investors has received cash proceeds of £3.23 million for its holding of ordinary shares and loan stock in Cawood. The directors' valuation of the investment in Cawood for the purposes of calculating the unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2016, which was announced on 15 February 2017, was £3.01 million. The uplift in Northern Investors' net assets resulting from the realisation is therefore £0.22 million, equivalent to approximately 8.8 pence per share based on the 2,496,767 shares currently in issue.

In accordance with Northern Investors' policy of realising its investment portfolio and returning funds to shareholders, the directors will make an announcement in due course setting out proposals for a further cash distribution.

