Porsche SE Announces Potential Change In Shareholder Structure




17.03.17 16:24
dpa-AFX


STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.

PK) said it has been informed that the Porsche and Piëch families are in negotiations as to whether the foundations under the influence of Prof. Dr. Ferdinand K. Piëch shall transfer the major part of their indirectly held ordinary shares in Porsche SE to further members of the Porsche and Piëch families.


At present, it is still unforeseeable whether the aforesaid changes in the shareholder structure of Porsche SE will in fact occur.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
