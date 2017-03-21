Erweiterte Funktionen

Porsche Vz
Porsche Posts FY16 Group Profit Of EUR 1.37 Bln; Sees Higher FY17 Profit




21.03.17 11:02
dpa-AFX


STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.

PK) on Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2016 group profit was 1.37 billion euros, including the profit from the investments accounted for at equity of 1.45 billion euros.


Further, Porsche said it plans to distribute a dividend of 1.01 euros per share for the fiscal year 2016 to the holders of preference shares. Holders of ordinary shares will receive 1.004 euros per share. This proposed dividend will be presented for decision to the annual general meeting on May 30. The dividend remains unchanged compared to the prior year.


Looking ahead, for the fiscal year 2017, the company expects a group profit of between 2.1 billion euros and 3.1 billion euros. This forecast is based in particular on the Volkswagen Group's expectations regarding its future development and the uncertainty that continues to surround possible special effects in connection with the diesel issue.


Porsche SE aims to achieve a positive net liquidity. This is expected to be between 1.0 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros as of 31 December 2017, not taking future investments into account.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Werte im Artikel
50,93 minus
-0,20%
136,65 minus
-0,36%
