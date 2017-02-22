Pope Resources LP Profit Climbs 450% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.02.17 15:54
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pope Resources LP (POPE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $12.27 million, or $2.82 per share. This was higher than $2.23 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 97.5% to $43.47 million. This was up from $22.01 million last year.


Pope Resources LP earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $12.27 Mln. vs. $2.23 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 450.2% -EPS (Q4): $2.82 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 452.9% -Revenue (Q4): $43.47 Mln vs. $22.01 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 97.5%


MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,70 $ 70,94 $ -0,24 $ -0,34% 22.02./15:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7328571077 924185 71,00 $ 51,50 $
Werte im Artikel
0,0040 plus
0,00%
70,70 minus
-0,34%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 66,92 € +1,29%  08:08
Nasdaq 70,70 $ -0,34%  15:30
  = Realtime
