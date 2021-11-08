Erweiterte Funktionen
Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych - European leader in stem-cell banking
08.11.21 10:26
Edison Investment Research
Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych (PBKM) continues its consolidation efforts in the cord-blood banking in Europe. It holds a c 40% share of the European stem-cell banking market in terms of processed cord blood samples. The market is expected to grow at a double-digit rate globally (Grand View Research) through increased penetration of the service. PBKM has been also involved in 10 clinical trials in stem-cell research, acts as a contract manufacturing organisation and runs a one-day clinic.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,60 €
|19,30 €
|0,30 €
|+1,55%
|08.11./09:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PLPBKM000012
|A2AJKP
|21,50 €
|15,55 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.