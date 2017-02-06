Poll Suggests Warren May Face Uphill Battle For Re-election

Erweiterte Funktionen


06.02.17 20:09
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

, is seen as potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, but the results of a new WBUR poll suggest she could face a challenging race for re-election next year.


While the poll found that 44 percent of Massachusetts voters think Warren deserves re-election, 46 percent said it is time to give someone else a chance.


"No one's going to look at a 44 percent reelect number and think that that's a good number," said Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group, which conducts surveys for WBUR.


He added, "No one's going to look at it being close to even between 'reelect' and 'give someone else a chance' and think that that's reassuring."


However, the poll also showed Warren with a positive favorability rating, as 51 percent of Massachusetts voters view her favorably compared to the 37 percent that view her unfavorably.


Donald Brand, a political science professor at the College of the Holy Cross, also told Fox News he would not bet against the incumbent and said he expects out-of-state money to come to Warren's aid.


The survey of 508 registered Massachusetts voters was conducted January 15th through 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.


