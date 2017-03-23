Poll Shows Trump Losing Support Among Base

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A number of recent polls have shown a drop in President Donald Trump's approval rating, and the results of a Quinnipiac University national poll suggest the reason is a decline in support among key elements of his base.





The poll showed Trump with a negative 37 percent to 56 percent job approval rating compared to a negative 41 percent to 52 percent approval rating in a survey conducted earlier this month.

Quinnipiac said the decrease in Trump's approval rating comes as he is losing support among Republicans, white voters and men.

"Although taking a beating, he keeps on tweeting to the point where even his fiercely loyal base appears to be eroding," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

He added, "Most alarming for President Donald Trump, the demographic underpinnings of his support, Republicans, white voters, especially men and those without a college degree, are starting to have doubts."

While Trump continues to have a positive 81 percent to 14 percent approval rating among Republicans, that is down from a positive 91 percent to 5 percent rating two weeks ago.

Trump's approval among men has also fallen to 43 percent from 49 percent, and his approval among white voters has slid to 44 percent from 49 percent.

Quinnipiac said opinions of some of Trump's personal qualities also hit new lows, with an increasing number of voters saying the president is not honest.

Seventy percent of voters said they do not believe Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped.

Republicans are divided, although Quinnipiac said every other party, gender, age, education and racial group listed disbelieves the claim by wide margins.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,056 voters was conducted March 16th through 21st and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

