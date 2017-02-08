Poll Shows Jump In Congressional Job Approval

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressional job approval has jumped to its highest level since early fall of 2009, according to the results of a new Gallup poll.





The poll found that 28 percent of Americans approve of the way Congress is handling its job, up from just 19 percent last month.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans continue to disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, but that is down by 76 percent in January.

Gallup said the nine-point jump in congressional job approval reflects the biggest month-to-month increase since a twelve-point surge between January and February of 2009.

The jump in congressional job approval comes as approval among Republicans has more than doubled to 50 percent.

Independents' approval of Congress edged up to 25 percent, while Democrats' approval dropped eight points to 11 percent.

Gallup said the results mirror the pattern seen in February 2009 after President Barack Obama took office and gave Democrats control of Congress and the presidency.

"The key to the future may be the developing relationship between Congress and Trump," said Gallup Editor-in-Chief Frank Newport. "It is not clear whether GOP leaders in Congress will support all of Trump's initiatives."

He added, "Republicans' views of Congress could sour if they begin to perceive that the House and Senate are not fulfilling their more conservative aspirations for the body, even with their party's president in the White House."

The Gallup survey of 1,035 adults was conducted February 1st through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

