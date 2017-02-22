Poll Shows Drop In Support For Repealing Obamacare

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Republicans prepare to reveal their plan to replace Obamacare, the results of a new Politico/Morning Consult poll show a drop in support for repealing the healthcare reform law.





The poll found that 51 percent of registered voters support completely or partially repealing Obamacare, but that is down from 59 percent in early January.

Twenty-seven percent of voters favor repealing parts of Obamacare, while 24 percent think the law should be repealed completely.

Meanwhile, 26 percent of voters said Obamacare should be expanded and another 12 percent said the law should be kept as is.

A vast majority of Republicans support completely or partially repealing Obamacare. Almost half of Democrats want to see the law expanded.

The poll also showed an increase in approval of Obamacare, with 46 percent of voters saying they approve of the law compared to 41 percent last month.

Last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans plan to introduce legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare following this week's recess.

"After the House returns following President's Day, we intend to introduce legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare," Ryan told reporters at his weekly press conference last Thursday.

"It has become increasingly clear that this law is collapsing. People's premiums are getting higher and higher," he added. "Their deductibles are soaring. And their choices are dwindling to the point that so many families have no choice left at all."

Ryan pointed to health insurer Humana's (HUM) recent decision to pull out of the Obamacare exchanges as proof of the law's failure.

The speaker did not provide specifics on the GOP's plan to replace Obamacare but claimed it would be a true patient-centered system.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 2,013 registered voters was conducted February 16th through 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM