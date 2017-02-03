Erweiterte Funktionen


Poll Shows Americans Divided On Trump's Immigration Ban




03.02.17 20:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans are sharply divided along party lines over President Donald Trump's recent ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to the results of a new CBS News poll.


Fifty-one percent of Americans said they disapprove of the travel ban announced last Friday, while 45 percent approve.


The poll showed a stark partisan divide on the issue, as 85 percent of Republicans approve of the move but an identical 85 percent of Democrats disapprove.


Trump has repeatedly defended the executive order as part of an effort to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the country.


Thirty-six percent of Americans said the ban will make the U.S. safer from terrorism, although just as many said it makes the U.S. less safe from terrorism. Twenty-two percent said it will have no effect.


The survey also found that 40 percent of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president thus far, while 48 percent disapprove.


CBS News noted the percentage that approve is the lowest of any president just after his first inauguration since the Gallup began taking those measures in 1953.


The poll of 1,019 adults was conducted February 1st and 2nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.


(Photo: Gage Skidmore)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



