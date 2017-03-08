Poll: 3 Out Of 4 Americans Fear Self-Driving Cars

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.03.17 00:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A survey released by AAA reveals that more than three out of four Americans are afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle.


According to the organization, the finding that 78% of those surveyed fear traveling in a self-driving car is unchanged from last year. However, the survey also found that 59% of drivers want autonomous technologies in their next vehicle.


AAA also found that drivers who own vehicles equipped with semi-autonomous features are 75 percent more likely to trust the technology than those that do not own it. This indicates that experience with these advanced features can ease consumer fears.


"With the rapid advancement towards autonomous vehicles, American drivers may be hesitant to give up full control," said John Nielsen, AAA's managing director of Automotive Engineering and Repair. "What Americans may not realize is that the building blocks towards self-driving cars are already in today's vehicles and the technology is constantly improving and well-trusted by those who have experienced it."


