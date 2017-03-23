Politician Beats Air India Worker With Slipper

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - An Indian politician has allegedly beat an Air India employee repeatedly with a slipper after being unable to get a business class seat on a flight.





Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who was flying on an Air India flight from Pune to Delhi, hit airline's duty manager Shivkumar with his slipper several times.

"The MP turned violent, broke the duty manager's spectacles, tore his shirt and hit him with slippers several times," airline sources said.

The MP told media: "I am not a BJP MP. I am a Shiv Sena MP and will not tolerate any insult. Let the employee complain. I will complain to the Speaker and other authorities."

Gaikwad, who was carrying a business class ticket, insisted on taking the airline's early morning flight AI-852 from Pune to Delhi, which is an all-economy class.

Air India filed a police complaint and said it was considering a "no-fly" list for unruly passengers.

