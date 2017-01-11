Erweiterte Funktionen


Polish Zloty Weakens To 2-day Low Versus U.S. Dollar




11.01.17 14:28
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The Polish Zloty declined against the U.

S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, amid broad-based dollar strength across the board, and after the Poland central bank decided to maintain its key interest rate at a record low.


The decision was in line with economists' expectations.


The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to keep the key reference rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent.


The Polish Zloty dropped to a 2-day low of 4.16 against the U.S. dollar, compared to Tuesday's closing value of 4.14. Continuation of the Zloty's downtrend may see it finding support around the 4.25 zone.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:43 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
15:41 , dpa-AFX
Intuitive Surgical Expects 12% Increase In Q4 [...]
15:39 , dpa-AFX
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net [...]
15:37 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
15:32 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Schäubles Milliarden-Finanzpolster w [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...