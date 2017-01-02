Erweiterte Funktionen


Poland's Manufacturing Growth At 17-Month High




02.01.17 12:33
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.


The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.3 in December from a 25-month low of 50.2 in October. The reading suggested the strongest growth since July 2015. Economists had forecast the index to climb to 51.4.


This score reflected faster increases in output, new orders and employment and renewed growth of exports.


Meanwhile the weak zloty, combined with higher metals and oil prices, brought about a surge in inflationary pressures during the month, survey showed.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:37 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Zahlreiche Steuererhöhungen für Gr [...]
14:33 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
14:27 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Früherer HRE-Chef Funke muss vo [...]
14:25 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
14:23 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...