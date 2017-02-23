Poland's Jobless Rate At 7-Month High

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate rose to a seven-month high in January, data from the Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.





The registered jobless rate rose to 8.6 percent in January from 8.3 percent in December. This was the highest since June, when the rate was 8.7 percent.

Economists had forecast the unemployment rate to rise to 8.7 percent.

The number of registered unemployed rose to 1.39 million from 1.33 million in the prior month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

