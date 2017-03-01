Erweiterte Funktionen


Poland Manufacturing Growth Slows Slightly In February




01.03.17 11:02
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity expanded strongly in February, but the rate of growth eased from the previous month, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


The Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 54.2 in February from January's 22-month high of 54.8. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


Moreover, the latest reading was well above the long-run average of 50.4.


Among components, output, new orders, employment all increased in February.


On the price front, input cost inflation accelerated to the most marked in nearly six years on higher raw material prices. As a result, selling prices rose at the steepest rate since April 2011.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



