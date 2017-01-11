Erweiterte Funktionen


Poland Keeps Key Rate Unchanged At Record Low




11.01.17 13:48
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank maintained its key interest rate at a record low again on Wednesday, in line with economists' expectations.


The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to keep the key reference rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent.


Previously, the bank lowered the rate by 50 basis points in March 2015.


The lombard rate was kept at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was held at 1.75 percent.


Liam Carson, an emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics, said he doesn't expect any hikes to the policy interest rate in 2017 and the markets have probably gotten ahead of themselves by pricing in a 25 basis point hike around the middle of the year.


