Poland Jobless Rate Rises As Expected In December

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate increased slightly in December, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.





The registered jobless rate rose to 8.3 percent in December from 8.2 percent in the previous month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.7 percent.

The number of unemployed people totaled 1.34 million in December, up from 1.31 million in November. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.56 million.

