Erweiterte Funktionen


Poland Jobless Rate Remains Stable As Expected In November




23.12.16 10:41
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate held steady in November, after easing in the previous eight months, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Friday.


The registered jobless rate came in at 8.2 percent in November, the same rate as in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.


There were 1.31 million unemployed people in the country. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.52 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:44 , dpa-AFX
Malta Q3 Unemployment Rate Declines
12:42 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SCHNIGGE Wertp [...]
12:41 , dpa-AFX
Credit Suisse To Pay $5.28 Bln US Mortgage [...]
12:28 , dpa-AFX
Novae Group plc: Purchase of Shares by the [...]
12:23 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: curasan AG (eng [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...