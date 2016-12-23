Erweiterte Funktionen
Poland Jobless Rate Remains Stable As Expected In November
23.12.16 10:41
dpa-AFX
WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate held steady in November, after easing in the previous eight months, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Friday.
The registered jobless rate came in at 8.2 percent in November, the same rate as in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.
There were 1.31 million unemployed people in the country. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.52 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
