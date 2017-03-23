Erweiterte Funktionen

Poland Jobless Rate Falls Unexpectedly In February




23.03.17 11:38
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in February, though marginally, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.


The registered jobless rate dropped to 8.5 percent in February from 8.6 percent in January. Meanwhile, it was expected to remain stable at 8.6 percent.


In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 10.2 percent.


The number of registered unemployed declined to 1.38 million in February from 1.39 million in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.65 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



