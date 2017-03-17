Erweiterte Funktionen

Poland Industrial Production Rises, Producer Price Inflation Accelrates




17.03.17 15:10
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew in February, but cost pressures also increased, data from the Central Statistical Office showed Friday.


Industrial production rose 1.2 percent year-on-year with manufacturing output growing 1.5 percent. Economists had forecast 2.7 percent production growth.


Mining and quarrying production tumbled 8.5 percent. Utility sector output increased.


Compared to the previous month, industrial production dropped 8.9 percent in February. The decline was in contrast to economists' expectations for a 1.4 percent increase.


A separate report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation accelerated to 4.4 percent in February from 4 percent in January. Economists had forecast 4.6 percent inflation.


Prices were unchanged from the previous month.


The agency also reported that retail sales at current prices grew 7.3 percent year-on-year in February. Economists had forecast 8.3 percent gain.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



