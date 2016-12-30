Erweiterte Funktionen


Poland Consumer Prices Improve In December




30.12.16 15:05
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer prices accelerated more than expected in December, preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office showed Friday.


On year, the consumer prices rose 0.8 percent, up from forecasts for a 0.4 percent gain. In November, the measure was unchanged.


Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.7 percent, after a 0.1 percent rise in November. Economists were looking for a gain of 0.3 percent.


