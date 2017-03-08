Erweiterte Funktionen


Poland Central Bank Holds Rates Steady Again




08.03.17 14:25
dpa-AFX


WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, in line with economists' expectations.


The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to keep the key reference rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent.


Previously, the bank lowered the rate by 50 basis points in March 2015.


The lombard rate was kept unchanged at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was maintained at 1.75 percent.


