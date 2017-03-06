Poker-playing Artificial Intelligence Program Beats Human Professionals

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the first time ever, an artificial intelligence program has beaten human poker professionals at a poker game, the University of Alberta's Computer Poker Research Group claimed.





The breakthrough in artificial intelligence has implications in helping make more robust medical treatment recommendations and developing better strategic defense planning, according to computing scientist Michael Bowling, professor in the University of Alberta's Faculty of Science and principal investigator on the study.

The artificial intelligence program, DeepStack, bridges the gap between approaches used for games of perfect information-like those used in checkers, chess, and Go where both players can see everything on the board-with those used for imperfect information games by reasoning while it plays, using "intuition" honed through deep learning to reassess its strategy with each decision.

