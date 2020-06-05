Erweiterte Funktionen



Plug Power stock: Still better than Ballard and Nel Asa?




05.06.20 17:02
Finanztrends

Plug Power is one of the stocks from the hype sector hydrogen and fuel cells, which has enormous opportunities in the coming weeks. With a plus of more than 10% yesterday, Thursday – without any significant company news – investors seem to be impressed by the mood around Nel Asa and/or ITM Power. After all, the Barclays Bank has dramatically raised ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Medical Mushrooms in 220 Apotheken - Sensationelle Quartalszahlen
Neuer 289% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 846% mit Canafarma und 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis


Hollister Biosciences Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.679,55 $ 1.714,42 $ -34,87 $ -2,03% 05.06./20:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009655157 965515 1.765 $ 1.320 $
Werte im Artikel
4,94 minus
-1,20%
1.680 minus
-2,03%
1,69 minus
-2,71%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1.679,55 $ -2,03%  20:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aufwärtstrend bestätigt - Bahnbrechende News voraus. Cannabis Hot Stock zehn mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 37 mal als Canopy Growth

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
281247 "Wenn das Gold redet, dann sc. 20:05
8419 Die besten Gold-/Silberminen au. 19:55
16089 Gold und weitere interessante A. 14:37
3467 Barrick Gold 2.0 04.06.20
14 Argo Gold : jede menge Gold . 04.06.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...