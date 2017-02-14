Playboy Brings Back Naked Pictures

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Playboy is bringing back nude photographs to its iconic magazine, just a year after it decided to end nude photography.





Cooper Hefner, the son of magazine founder Hugh Hefner, announced on Twitter, "I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake."

The magazine's March/April 2017 issue, which will be available on Playboy.com and on newsstands from February 28, will bring back naked photographs.

Playboy celebrated the reversal on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #NakedIsNormal.

Last year, Playboy decided to end publishing nude pictures in its magazines saying that the nude content had become a passé in an era of porn which is widely available. The company had rolled out its first non-nude issue in March 2016.

The decision to end skin-show was made by former Playboy Chief Executive Scott Flanders, who resigned last May to take over the reins of eHealth Inc., a health insurance exchange.

