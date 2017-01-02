Pizza Hut Offers 50% Off On Online, Mobile Menu-Priced Pizza Orders Till Jan. 9

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Yum! Brands":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc.



(YUM), announced Monday a 50 percent off on all menu-priced pizza orders placed online through January 9.

Starting Monday, the world's largest pizza company, will offer the price cut. The company announced that consumers can visit PizzaHut.com or download the Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android and click the 50 percent off deal tile.

The offer will be available for all menu-priced pizza orders placed through Pizza Hut's online ordering systems for carryout or delivery. Discount does not apply to other menu items, tax, delivery charge, or driver tip.

David Timm, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut, said, "The weeks after the holiday season can be financially tight for many. With this quick and easy offer, we're making sure Pizza Hut fans can enjoy the pizza they love without breaking the bank."

