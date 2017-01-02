Erweiterte Funktionen

Pizza Hut Offers 50% Off On Online, Mobile Menu-Priced Pizza Orders Till Jan. 9




02.01.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc.

(YUM), announced Monday a 50 percent off on all menu-priced pizza orders placed online through January 9.


Starting Monday, the world's largest pizza company, will offer the price cut. The company announced that consumers can visit PizzaHut.com or download the Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android and click the 50 percent off deal tile.


The offer will be available for all menu-priced pizza orders placed through Pizza Hut's online ordering systems for carryout or delivery. Discount does not apply to other menu items, tax, delivery charge, or driver tip.


David Timm, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut, said, "The weeks after the holiday season can be financially tight for many. With this quick and easy offer, we're making sure Pizza Hut fans can enjoy the pizza they love without breaking the bank."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
63,33 $ 63,63 $ -0,30 $ -0,47% 31.12./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9884981013 909190 91,99 $ 59,57 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		61,05 € +1,09%  02.01.17
Stuttgart 59,91 € 0,00%  02.01.17
Xetra 61,50 € 0,00%  28.12.16
NYSE 63,33 $ -0,47%  30.12.16
Düsseldorf 60,07 € -0,65%  02.01.17
Frankfurt 59,778 € -1,18%  02.01.17
Berlin 59,69 € -1,18%  02.01.17
Hamburg 59,68 € -1,26%  02.01.17
München 59,69 € -1,32%  02.01.17
  = Realtime
