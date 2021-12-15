Pixium Vision - PRIMAvera recruitment timing pushed out

Pixium has announced that given longer than expected regulatory approvals for the PRIMAvera European pivotal study due to COVID-19 and delayed clinical centre openings, it now expects to complete recruitment by year-end 2022 (versus its prior guidance of year-end 2021) and plans to report top-line, 12-month data around the end of 2023. We have pushed back our timelines for European and US launches of Prima by one year, to H125 and H226, respectively, hence our valuation has declined.