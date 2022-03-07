Erweiterte Funktionen
Pixium Vision - Moving ahead as expected
07.03.22 12:36
Edison Investment Research
Pixium’s FY21 results were mostly in line with our forecasts, as the company continues to advance its wireless Prima bionic vision system (BVS) through the PRIMAvera pivotal study. The company finished 2021 with €14.5m gross cash, which we believe should fund operations into 2023. After rolling forward our estimates and adjusting forex and net cash, we obtain an equity valuation of €135.1m or €2.31 per basic share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,509 €
|0,556 €
|-0,047 €
|-8,45%
|07.03./14:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0011950641
|A116CC
|2,43 €
|0,51 €
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
0,51
-8,45%
= Realtime
Aktuell
