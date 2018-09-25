Pivotal Announces Updates to Pivotal Cloud Foundry at SpringOne Platform

Washington, DC. (ots) - Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), aleading cloud-native platform provider, today at SpringOne Platform2018, announced continuous updates to the Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF)platform, one of the world's most powerful cloud-native platforms,that includes updates that simplify the operator experience, willinclude expanded multi-cloud support to include AWS, and providesgreater support for the .NET Framework."Businesses need to go fast to compete. But going fast is hard,and entails both the cultural mindset of the modern software companyand the necessary technical capabilities to enable that culture ofinnovation to thrive," says Onsi Fakhouri, Senior Vice President,Cloud R&D of Pivotal. "Pivotal Cloud Foundry provides developers witha cutting-edge modern application development platform to enable themto ship code that delivers meaningful customer value continuously."PCF HighlightsPCF Healthwatch 1.4: Adds a more extensible UI to help operatorsunderstand the operational health of their platform across a varietyof sources Rapid Capacity Expansion Across Data Centers: Operatorscan now extend a single PCF deployment across multiple data centerlocations. This helps enterprises increase redundancy at theavailability zone level for on-prem deployments with VMware vSphereand now OpenStack. Embedded OS Updates: Pivotal has updated theoperating systems that underpin PAS (Ubuntu 16.04) and PAS forWindows (Windows Server v1803) deployments. This helps keep systemsrunning smoothly, and offloads the burden of OS management.Learn more about the upcoming PCF 2.3 release:https://content.pivotal.io/blog/pcf-2-3Upcoming PKS 1.2 Release HighlightsSupport for AWS: PKS 1.2 will add support for AWS EC2. This newIaaS target will give customers more options for where to deploy PKS,expanding enterprise-grade Kubernetes, and will deliver a consistentoperational experience on any supported cloud. Kubernetes 1.11: PKS1.2 will include Kubernetes 1.11, the latest GKE compatible, stableversion of Kubernetes. PKS 1.2 is also Cloud Native ComputingFoundation (CNCF) certified for Kubernetes conformance, assuringworkload and application portability across other certifiedKubernetes distributions. User configurable logging options: PKS 1.2will enable Developers to configure a namespace or cluster to emitlogs to a specific destination, such as VMware vRealize Log Insight,without operator intervention.Learn more about the upcoming PKS 1.2 release:https://content.pivotal.io/blog/pks-1-2Supporting Quotes"T-Mobile developers are always innovating and pushing theUn-carrier revolution forward to take care of our customers - andPivotal plays a key part in that by helping to improve the scale,performance and availability of the apps our retail and customer careteams use every day," said Chuck Knostman, VP of Strategy andTechnology at T-Mobile. "Pivotal has helped T-Mobile become a leaderin the open-source software community, recruit and empower agile workteams, improve operational efficiency and accelerate speed ofdeployment, and now we're excited to be a part of the PivotalContainer Service beta program that will allow our developers tocreate even more cutting-edge customer experiences.""With PKS, VMware and Pivotal jointly set out to develop anenterprise-ready Kubernetes solution for enterprises and cloudservice providers," says Paul Fazzone, senior vice president andgeneral manager, Cloud Native Business Unit, VMware. "Our approach tooperationalizing Kubernetes--making it easy to deploy and manage,ready for developer consumption, and addressing the needs of IToperations, is gaining customer traction across key verticalsglobally. The new PKS 1.2 lets customers confidently upgrade to thelatest release of Kubernetes with enhanced security, networking, andhigh availability."PAS 2.3 Release HighlightsPAS for Windows: Now supports multi-buildpacks for .NET Frameworkapplications. This feature provides a way for .NET developers to moreeasily consume app dependencies, like database drivers,Microsoft-provided frameworks, and partner integrations. ServiceInstance Sharing: Service instance sharing helps development teams bemore productive. With this new feature, teams can easily and securelyshare data across microservices. Greater encryption of data intransit. "Secure by default" is easier to achieve due to moreplatform components using direct network encryption via TransportLayer Security (TLS).About Pivotal Software, Inc.Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, andunique methodology to help the world's largest companies transformthe way they build and run their most important softwareapplications. 