Pivotal Announces Updates to Pivotal Cloud Foundry at SpringOne Platform
25.09.18 18:23
Washington, DC. (ots) - Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a
leading cloud-native platform provider, today at SpringOne Platform
2018, announced continuous updates to the Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF)
platform, one of the world's most powerful cloud-native platforms,
that includes updates that simplify the operator experience, will
include expanded multi-cloud support to include AWS, and provides
greater support for the .NET Framework.
"Businesses need to go fast to compete. But going fast is hard,
and entails both the cultural mindset of the modern software company
and the necessary technical capabilities to enable that culture of
innovation to thrive," says Onsi Fakhouri, Senior Vice President,
Cloud R&D of Pivotal. "Pivotal Cloud Foundry provides developers with
a cutting-edge modern application development platform to enable them
to ship code that delivers meaningful customer value continuously."
PCF Highlights
PCF Healthwatch 1.4: Adds a more extensible UI to help operators
understand the operational health of their platform across a variety
of sources Rapid Capacity Expansion Across Data Centers: Operators
can now extend a single PCF deployment across multiple data center
locations. This helps enterprises increase redundancy at the
availability zone level for on-prem deployments with VMware vSphere
and now OpenStack. Embedded OS Updates: Pivotal has updated the
operating systems that underpin PAS (Ubuntu 16.04) and PAS for
Windows (Windows Server v1803) deployments. This helps keep systems
running smoothly, and offloads the burden of OS management.
Learn more about the upcoming PCF 2.3 release:
https://content.pivotal.io/blog/pcf-2-3
Upcoming PKS 1.2 Release Highlights
Support for AWS: PKS 1.2 will add support for AWS EC2. This new
IaaS target will give customers more options for where to deploy PKS,
expanding enterprise-grade Kubernetes, and will deliver a consistent
operational experience on any supported cloud. Kubernetes 1.11: PKS
1.2 will include Kubernetes 1.11, the latest GKE compatible, stable
version of Kubernetes. PKS 1.2 is also Cloud Native Computing
Foundation (CNCF) certified for Kubernetes conformance, assuring
workload and application portability across other certified
Kubernetes distributions. User configurable logging options: PKS 1.2
will enable Developers to configure a namespace or cluster to emit
logs to a specific destination, such as VMware vRealize Log Insight,
without operator intervention.
Learn more about the upcoming PKS 1.2 release:
https://content.pivotal.io/blog/pks-1-2
Supporting Quotes
"T-Mobile developers are always innovating and pushing the
Un-carrier revolution forward to take care of our customers - and
Pivotal plays a key part in that by helping to improve the scale,
performance and availability of the apps our retail and customer care
teams use every day," said Chuck Knostman, VP of Strategy and
Technology at T-Mobile. "Pivotal has helped T-Mobile become a leader
in the open-source software community, recruit and empower agile work
teams, improve operational efficiency and accelerate speed of
deployment, and now we're excited to be a part of the Pivotal
Container Service beta program that will allow our developers to
create even more cutting-edge customer experiences."
"With PKS, VMware and Pivotal jointly set out to develop an
enterprise-ready Kubernetes solution for enterprises and cloud
service providers," says Paul Fazzone, senior vice president and
general manager, Cloud Native Business Unit, VMware. "Our approach to
operationalizing Kubernetes--making it easy to deploy and manage,
ready for developer consumption, and addressing the needs of IT
operations, is gaining customer traction across key verticals
globally. The new PKS 1.2 lets customers confidently upgrade to the
latest release of Kubernetes with enhanced security, networking, and
high availability."
PAS 2.3 Release Highlights
PAS for Windows: Now supports multi-buildpacks for .NET Framework
applications. This feature provides a way for .NET developers to more
easily consume app dependencies, like database drivers,
Microsoft-provided frameworks, and partner integrations. Service
Instance Sharing: Service instance sharing helps development teams be
more productive. With this new feature, teams can easily and securely
share data across microservices. Greater encryption of data in
transit. "Secure by default" is easier to achieve due to more
platform components using direct network encryption via Transport
Layer Security (TLS).
About Pivotal Software, Inc.
Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and
unique methodology to help the world's largest companies transform
the way they build and run their most important software
applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to
achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT
operations. Learn more at www.pivotal.io.
