Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pitney Bowes":
 Aktien    


Pitney-Bowes Q4 Earnings Rise 1%




01.02.17 13:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $99.78 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $98.69 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $887.07 million. This was down from $936.95 million last year.


Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $99.78 Mln. vs. $98.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $887.07 Mln vs. $936.95 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,691 € 14,548 € -0,857 € -5,89% 01.02./15:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7244791007 852025 19,01 € 13,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,691 € -5,89%  15:32
Düsseldorf 14,705 € +1,17%  09:33
Berlin 14,71 € +1,10%  08:08
NYSE 15,92 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
Frankfurt 13,913 € -3,52%  14:22
Stuttgart 13,40 € -7,03%  13:39
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 Pitney Bowes, die Dividendenak. 03.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...