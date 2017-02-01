Pitney-Bowes Lowers FY17 Earnings Outlook
01.02.17 13:51
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, technology company Pitney Bowes Inc.
(PBI) lowered its adjusted earnings outlook for fiscal 2017, citing a more conservative outlook for the Software Solutions business.
For fiscal 2017, the company now forecasts adjusted earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.85 per share, compared to the prior range of $1.80 to $1.95 per share.
The company expects full-year revenue, on a constant currency basis, in the range of a 2 percent decline to 1 percent growth when compared to 2016.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.84 per share for the year on revenues of $3.40 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,691 €
|14,548 €
|-0,857 €
|-5,89%
|01.02./15:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7244791007
|852025
|19,01 €
|13,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,691 €
|-5,89%
|15:32
|Düsseldorf
|14,705 €
|+1,17%
|09:33
|Berlin
|14,71 €
|+1,10%
|08:08
|NYSE
|15,92 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Frankfurt
|13,913 €
|-3,52%
|14:22
|Stuttgart
|13,40 €
|-7,03%
|13:39
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5
|Pitney Bowes, die Dividendenak.
|03.11.16