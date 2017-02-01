Erweiterte Funktionen

Pitney-Bowes Lowers FY17 Earnings Outlook




01.02.17 13:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, technology company Pitney Bowes Inc.

(PBI) lowered its adjusted earnings outlook for fiscal 2017, citing a more conservative outlook for the Software Solutions business.


For fiscal 2017, the company now forecasts adjusted earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.85 per share, compared to the prior range of $1.80 to $1.95 per share.


The company expects full-year revenue, on a constant currency basis, in the range of a 2 percent decline to 1 percent growth when compared to 2016.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.84 per share for the year on revenues of $3.40 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



