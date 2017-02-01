Pitney Bowes Falls Sharply On Disappointing Q4 Results, Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pitney Bowes":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pitney Bowes (PBI) have moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday, with the provider of business technology solutions plunging by 19 percent.



Pitney Bowes hit a four-year low earlier in the session.

The steep drop by Pitney Bowes comes after the company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results and lowered its 2017 earnings guidance.

