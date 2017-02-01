Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pitney Bowes":
 Aktien    


Pitney Bowes Falls Sharply On Disappointing Q4 Results, Guidance




01.02.17 19:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pitney Bowes (PBI) have moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday, with the provider of business technology solutions plunging by 19 percent.

Pitney Bowes hit a four-year low earlier in the session.


The steep drop by Pitney Bowes comes after the company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results and lowered its 2017 earnings guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,09 $ 15,92 $ -2,83 $ -17,78% 01.02./20:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7244791007 852025 21,81 $ 12,41 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,249 € -15,80%  20:26
Düsseldorf 14,705 € +1,17%  09:33
Berlin 14,71 € +1,10%  08:08
Stuttgart 12,099 € -16,05%  18:25
Frankfurt 11,945 € -17,16%  19:07
NYSE 13,09 $ -17,78%  20:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 Pitney Bowes, die Dividendenak. 03.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...