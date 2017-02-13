Pioneer Posts Q3 Loss On Extraordinary Items, Sales Down 15.8%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pioneer":

KAWASAKI (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Corp. (PNCOF.PK) reported a third-quarter net loss attributable to owners of Pioneer of 3.99 billion yen or 10.88 per share, compared with net income of 245 million yen or 0.67 yen per share, prior year.



The company said this was mainly due to foreign exchange loss, restructuring costs, and a loss from the transfer of the cable TV system-related equipment business, each of which was recorded as an extraordinary loss, despite an increase in operating income. Operating income rose 6.2% to 1.87 billion yen, due to a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses and an improvement in the cost of sales ratio, despite a decrease in net sales.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2017, consolidated net sales declined 15.8% year on year, to 98.40 billion yen, mainly from the negative effects of the Japanese yen's appreciation, as well as a decrease in sales of Car Electronics, mainly in OEM business. Car Electronics sales declined 13.5% year on year, to 78.25 billion yen. In the Others segment, sales declined 23.6% year on year.

Pioneer Corp. has revised its net sales forecast for fiscal 2017 downward by 10 billion yen, mainly reflecting weak car OEM orders. Net sales are expected to be 390.00 billion yen. The company noted that its forecasts for operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of Pioneer remain unchanged from the previous forecasts.

