Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Profit Advances 29% In Q4




24.02.17 15:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

(PNW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $53.25 million, or $0.47 per share. This was up from $41.12 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $739.20 million. This was up from $734.43 million last year.


Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $53.25 Mln. vs. $41.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $739.20 Mln vs. $734.43 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%


